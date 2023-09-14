Baxter Springs, Kansas – Ronald L. Puckett age 81 went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.



Ronnie was born April 14, 1942 to the union of Orville and Thelma Puckett in Columbus, Kansas. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1960. In 1967 he joined the Caterpillar team with E. A. Martin Machinery Co. out of Springfield, Missouri and in later years it was Fabick Cat out of St. Louis, Missouri. He was with Caterpillar for 45 years when retiring at the age of 71.



Ronnie was a “hands on” help everyone guy. He had taught a teenage Sunday School class for several years, served on the board and was president of the board, drove the church bus and did whatever he could to be of service. Helped build a church auditorium seating over 200. He could do brick masonry, carpentry, plumbing and electrical work. He was asked “how did he know how to do everything his reply was “if someone else can do it, I can do it”.



When Doug was ready for little league, so was Ronnie. He always took part in helping at the ball park either as a coach or manager. His time spent working and helping ran from Little League to American Legion. He was president over the Babe Ruth ball park, which he loved restoring the old dug outs and putting under ground water sprinklers in to upgrade the ball park. When he was on the road for Cat you would find him at the ball park during his lunch hour mowing the fields for that nights game. Anything that needed cleaned up he did.



He never stopped. In 2007 he and his wife bought the old Ritz Theater building and the restoration began and it was ten years later of hard labor when the theater was opened to show movies. Truly a labor of love for the community. He did mostly all the work himself day and night. He was so proud of the theater when he finally got finished.



His last job as he called it was helping restore the old Bob Page Auto Parts building into a wood fire pizza business. The Tuesday before he got really sick, he was still working, watching the big smoker and putting wood in it to keep the temperature up when needed. He loved to be busy helping out wherever needed.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, John; and sister, Sharon



He is survived by his wife, Judy of 60 years; and his son, Doug of Baxter Springs; two grandchildren, Macey Phillips (Trenton) of Carl Junction, Missouri, and Trent Puckett (Hannah) of Oronogo, Missouri; one great granddaughter, little Claire of Carl Junction, Missouri which he was so proud of.



There will be a “Celebration of Life” service at The Ritz Theater on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 2:00 p.m., – 5:00 p.m. You are all are invited to share that time with us. Ronnie has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation.