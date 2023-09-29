Welch, Oklahoma – Sammy Keller Taber passed from this life Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Global Higher Call Nursing Center in Quapaw, Oklahoma. He was 76.



Sammy was born January 17, 1947 in Picher, Oklahoma to Amos and Lola Opal (Tremble) Taber. He had lived in Welch since 2002 moving from Picher. He worked for Humber Sand and Gravel in Picher, Oklahoma.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Sammy married Ruella Diane (Mackin) Taber July 23, 1974 and she survives of the home. Additional survivor include one son, Sammy David Taber of Commerce, Oklahoma; five daughters, Rhonda Thompson of Webb City, Missouri, Heather Woodcock of Treece, Kansas, Brenda Ward of Welch, Oklahoma, Elizabeth Carr of Wyandotte, Oklahoma and Samantha Whiten of Baxter Springs Kansas; one brother, Johnny Taber of Frontenac, Kansas; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.



Family services will be held at a later date. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma.