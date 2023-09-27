Oswego, Kansas – Stanley Lee Vaughn Sr., age 72 passed away at 5:08 am, Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Landmark Hospital Joplin, Missouri following an illness.



Stanley was born December 2, 1950 in Denver, Colorado. His parents were Willis Steven and Wilma Lee (Griffith) Vaughn.



He grew up in Kansas City before moving to Chetopa, Kansas where he attended high school. In 1972, he worked as the City Marshall of Welch, Oklahoma. He earned an Associate Degree in Business at Labette County Community College before entering the military. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, and the US Army, serving our country for 15 years during the Vietnam and Desert Storm era. He moved to the Oswego area in 1983.



Stanley worked for the City of Oswego as the water plant operator. He used to raise Arabian horses. He enjoyed restoring old cars, hunting, fishing, target shooting and watching the KC Chiefs. He was an avid reader.



Stanley was married to his high school sweetheart, Linda Maxine Pennington on June 14, 1969 in Chetopa, Kansas. She survives.



Additional survivors include one daughter, Katherine “Kate” Modesitt (Travis), rural Oswego; two brothers, Jesse Vaughn, Vinita, Oklahoma and Willis Steven Vaughn, Freemont, Michigan; one sister, Patsy Russell, Chelsea, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, William Lee Modesitt, Adrian Nichole Wilson, and Blake Modesitt; and four great-grandchildren, Amelia, William, Charles, and Travis.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stanley “Bud” Vaughn Jr; two brothers, Johnny Vaughn, and Clyde Vaughn; and one sister, Katherine Vaughn.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Oswego. Travis Modesitt will officiate. Military rites and burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Chetopa, Kansas.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 -7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Oswego.