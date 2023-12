Baxter Springs, Kansas – Tony Rhoades, 51, passed away on September 17, 2023 from colorectal cancer at his home.

Tony was preceded by his father, Leroy Austin Rhoades; mother, Gelinda Gale Ferguson; sister, Tammy Thomas; sister, Pam Corbin; and daughter, Crystal Nicole Ward.



He is survived by his wife, Nicole Rhoades; daughter, Heather Ward; son, Tony Rhoades; son, Dustin Rhoades; son, Jamie Rhoades; brother, David ( Dusty) Rhoades, Tracy Anderson Rhoades; sister, Gelinda (Nikki) Knudsen; brother, Toby Anderson. Tony also has seven grandchildren, Jazmine Ward, Brianna McMillen, Toni Dodd, Jadin Mcmillen, Johnathan Rhoades, Layla Rhoades, and Emily Rhoades.



Tony has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Family will host services at a later date.