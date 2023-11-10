Galena, Kansas – Weda Jane Donham, age 83, passed away at 2:54 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her home.



Weda was born March 13, 1940, in Galena. Her parents were George Leroy and Nellie (Shira) Lake. She was a lifetime resident of Galena.

She graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1959. Weda then attended cosmetology school. She worked several years as the hairdresser for the residents of Galena Manor and later the National Health Care. She enjoyed attending dinners with her high school classmates and going to casinos with her friends.



Surviving are three sons, “Corky” Reed, Galena, Jeff Reed, Oronogo, Missouri, and Michael Reed, Woodbury, Tennessee; her former husband, Richard Donham, Carl Junction, Missouri; one brother, George Lake, Galena; two sisters, Lois Kelly, and Lorraine Gillming, both of Galena; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Leroy Lake, two sisters, Leona Brown and Lavina Martin, and one grandson James Reed.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena. The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date.