(Published September 26th, 2023)

ORDINANCE NO. 23-961

An ordinance regulating public offenses within City of Baxter Springs, Kansas:

Section 1. INCORPORATING UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE. There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating public offenses within the corporate limits of the City of Baxter Springs, Kansas, that certain code known as the Uniform Public Offense Code, Edition of 2023, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One official copy of said Uniform Public Offense Code shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy as Adopted by Ordinance 23-961,” and to which shall be attached a copy of this ordinance, and filed with the city clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours.

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official city newspaper.

Passed by the Council this 26th day of September, 2023.

Signed by the mayor this 26th day of September, 2023.

Sherry Brown, Mayor of Baxter Springs, Kansas

ATTEST:

Sharon Clark, City Clerk of Baxter Springs, Kansas