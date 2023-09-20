CITY OF GALENA, KANSAS

A RESOLUTION SEEKING TO CLOSE A PORTION OF MAIN STREET TEMPORARILY FOR A SPECIAL EVENT AND ALLOW ALCOHOL TO BE POSSESSED IN RESTRICTED AREA.

RESOLUTION 23-37

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF GALENA, KANSAS, TO CLOSE A PORTION OF MAIN STREET TEMPORARILY FOR A SPECIAL EVENT AND ALLOW ALCOHOL TO BE POSSESSED WITHIN A RESTRICTED AREA WITHIN THE CITY OF GALENA, KANSAS.

WHEREAS, within the City of Galena that a special event shall be held at The Mollie on Route 66 located at 513 Main Street, Galena, Kansas on October 12th, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 11:59 pm, October 12th, 2023.

WHEREAS, the portion of the public street on Main from Fifth Street to Sixth Street shall be closed from 5:00 pm, October 12th, 2023 until 11:59 pm, October 12th, 2023.

WHEREAS, alcohol shall be allowed in portion of the public street closed off, see map attached and incorporated herein, subject to the liquor laws and regulations of the State of Kansas.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City Council of Galena, Kansas hereby closed a portion of Main Street from Fifth Street to Sixth Street from October 12th, 2023 at 5:00 pm, until October 12th, 2023 at 11:59 pm. Alcohol will be allowed for the special event in the closed portion of the street during the event only, subject to the liquor license and laws of the State of Kansas.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the City Council of Galena, Kansas, this 18th day of September, 2023.

CITY OF GALENA, KANSAS

ASHLEY QUALLS-GROVES, MAYOR

ATTEST:

FLORA CHARLES, CITY CLERK