(First Published in The Galena Sentinel-Times, September 20, 2023 )

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHY JOHNSON, DECEASED

NO. CK-2023-PR-000072

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on the 15th day of September, 2023, a Petition was filed in this Court by William A. Johnson, Jr., Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Kathy Johnson dated April 1, 1996, praying the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to Probate and record; William A. Johnson, Jr., be appointed as Executor, without Bond, and that he be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 25th day of October, 2023, at 9 o’clock A.M., in the District Court, Probate Division, Columbus, Cherokee County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

William A. Johnson, Jr.

Petitioner

DARREL G. SHUMAKE #08591

ATTORNEY AT LAW

117 WEST MAPLE

P. O. BOX 73

COLUMBUS, KANSAS 66725

Tel. #: 620-429-2284

Fax #: 620-429-1012

Email: darrel@shumakelaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner