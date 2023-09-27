Rams Overtake Yellowjackets

The 1-2 Riverton Rams took on the 2-1 Fredonia Yellowjackets at home on Friday. Winning the coin toss, the Yellowjackets deferred to the second half.

Off to a quick start, Loch North scored their first touchdown with 10:10 left in the quarter, followed by a 2-point conversion. Shortly after, the Yellowjacket’s quarterback was sacked twice–once by Jessie Wagner and then by Kody Wagner. With 5:03 left, Loch North scored for the Rams again and Landon Livingston carried in a 2-point conversion.

An illegal procedure against the Rams gave the Yellowjackets an opportunity to start at their own 35-yard line. Their QB was sacked once again, though, by Brock Ross, and then Riverton took over at the Fredonia 31-yard line, where Lake Crowder carried at 2-and-1 for a touchdown.

Ryder Goodman (15) carries the ball with Landon Livingston (21).



Beginning the 2nd quarter 22-0, Landon Livingston ran the ball in at 11:41 left for a Rams touchdown, followed by a pass completion to Zach Feldkamp for a 2-point conversion. Derek McGlothlin got another sack for the Rams. Ryder Phillips walked into the end zone at 10:01 for another Riverton touchdown, and a pass was completed to Lake Crowder for another 2-point conversion. Later in the quarter, #11 carried for the Yellowjackets’ first touchdown of the game. The conversion was no good. With Riverton receiving, a pass on 1st and 10 was intercepted by Fredonia, and they took over on their own 36. The ball was quickly turned back over with an exciting pick-6 by Loch North. End of the first half was 51-6.

Lake Crowder (14) drives down the field as Fredonia players come after him.



The second half saw less action as the Yellowjackets started with a 3 and out. The Rams took over at the 49-yard line. Lake Crowder quickly carried for a touchdown, but the PAT was no good. The Yellowjackets had another 3 and out, and the Rams started at their own 39-yard line. End of the 3rd quarter 57-6. The 4th quarter progressed quickly with 2 penalties against the Rams and no more points on the board for either team. The game ended 57-6 with a huge victory for the Riverton Rams.



The Rams now rise to 2-2. Next Friday, September 29, we will see them take on the Parsons Vikings at 7:00 p.m.